When it comes to tying flies and fishing, Drew Chicone is the real deal. He is a pattern designer, author, video producer, teacher, and leads groups of anglers to some of the best saltwater fishing in the world. Drew seemed the obvious choice for becoming our 2023 Fly Tyer of the Year. To learn more about his activities and sign up for his great newsletter, go to www.saltyflytying.com.

Drew Chicone is an author, award-winning outdoor writer and fly designer, photographer, lecturer, and materials expert, whose passion for teaching the art of fly tying has inspired numerous how-to articles, books, and detailed instructional guides. He has lived and breathed the sport since he was tall enough to sit at the vise, and his fly creations are well known and in high demand among saltwater anglers and guides across the globe.

Drew Chicone making Contraband Crabs. Photo by Sean Murphy

Drew has been an F.F.F. Certified Casting Instructor and commercial fly tyer for more than a decade. He is a designer for Umpqua Feather Merchants, and his patterns are sold in quality fly shops and have appeared in over 70 U.S. and international publications. He is the winner of the 2016 and 2017 International Fly Tackle Dealer Best in Show Saltwater Fly Pattern Award, as well as the 2014 I.F.T.D. Iron Fly.

Drew is an educator at heart who imparts his wisdom and expertise through his books, monthly newsletters, workshops, and seminars, empowering individuals to create their own fur and feather creations.

At the beginning of 2018, Drew partnered with Wild River Press books to publish three new titles; “Top Saltwater Flies – Bonefish,” “Top Saltwater Flies – Tarpon,” and “Top Saltwater Flies – Permit.” It’s the most extensive tying-instruction series on the subject ever published. The hardcover set is available for sale at www.topsaltwaterflies.com.

In addition to his ongoing work as an educator, Drew ties premium saltwater flies for sale through his company, Salty Fly Tying. He is the Director at Maven Rods U.S.A., the co-founder of Strip Strike University, and frequently hosts destination schools and fishing adventures anywhere saltwater species swim.

Although Drew Chicone is well-known for his expertise in creating saltwater flies, his interests extend far beyond the realm of fly tying. Drew is a versatile individual whose life centers around his love for the great outdoors as well as his commitment to his family. As a modern Renaissance man who values family, Drew knows the importance of creating lasting memories and sharing his enthusiasm for the outdoors with those around him. He also advocates for the preservation of our environment and its creatures, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information about Drew, his latest works, and hosted trips, visit www.saltyflytying.com or follow him @drchicone on Instagram. Chicone lives in Ft. Myers, Florida, with his wife, Susan, and their daughter, Lucy.