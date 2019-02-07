Hosted Fishing Trips with Al Ritt

Al Ritt Flies is privileged to announce we have added a premium destination fishing opportunity to our 2019 calendar, which already includes private Wyoming lakes, Pyramid Lake in Nevada, steelhead in Alaska and flats fishing in Belize.

We’ve been offered the opportunity to put together a group to fish some of the finest rivers in North America for “The Fish of Kings” Atlantic Salmon! We’ll be fishing Quebec’s renowned Gaspe’ Peninsula, swinging and drifting our flies on the York, Dartmouth and St. Jean Rivers, with water so clean and clear you can often sight fish for these magnificent fish.

Normally this trip books at $3750/person for doubles and $4250/person for singles. For our group we’re able to offer the trip at only $3250/person single or double. That’s up to $1000 off. Some trip specifics are listed below, but feel free to contact us with additional questions or if you would like more information pertaining to our other exciting and affordable adventures.