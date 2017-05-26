Win a Guide Fishing Trip from Flymen and Fly Tyer!

(from flymenfishingcompany.com)
Over the last 6 weeks, fly tyers around the world entered flies into the #FauxBucktailThrowdown2017 fly tying contest, which we put on with Thomas & Thomas Fly Rods, Hareline Dubbin, and Loon Outdoors.
The Flymen team chose a winner each week, and now it’s up to YOU to decide the final grand prize winners!
Voting gives you a chance to win prizes!
We’ve teamed up with Fly Tyer Magazine to offer prizes to voters. When voting ends this coming Wednesday May 31st, we’ll randomly select 4 people who voted. 1 will win a free guided fly fishing trip (up to $750 value) with a Flymen Guide Program member near them, or wherever they want to travel (travel expenses not included in the prize). The 3 other winners will each win a free 1-year subscription to Fly Tyer magazine.
What are you waiting for? Vote here!
