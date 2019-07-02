Fly Tying 0

The Year of the Cicada


This year, all over the US, cicadas will be hatching in full force. Be sure to check the Cidaia Mania maps and dates to see when the next brood will be hatching near you.

For those lucky enough to have a big hatch this year, here is a list of our favorite cicada fly pattern videos on the web. Happy tying!


