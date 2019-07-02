The Year of the Cicada

This year, all over the US, cicadas will be hatching in full force. Be sure to check the Cidaia Mania maps and dates to see when the next brood will be hatching near you.
For those lucky enough to have a big hatch this year, here is a list of our favorite cicada fly pattern videos on the web. Happy tying!
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the world's only magazine devoted exclusively to the art of tying flies for all species of fresh and saltwater game fish.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription