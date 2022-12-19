Another popular hair wing salmon fly, this time tied flame thrower style. The KK as it is also known is typical of the modern European hair wing patterns. You can also tie it in its original style with an over wing of black Arctic runner.

Fly Tying the Kinermony killer fly with Barry Ord Clarke Another popular hair wing salmon fly, this time tied flame thrower style. The KK as it is also known is typical of the modern European hair wing patterns. You can also tie it in its original style with a over wing of black Arctic runner.

Materials

Hook: Mustad Heritage DL71UAP #8

Tying thread: Sheer 14/0 Red

Tag: Oval silver tinsel

Rear body: Silver holographic tinsel

Body hackle 1: Yellow

Front body: Black floss

Rib: Silver wire

Wing: Orange, Yellow and black buck tail

Flash: Pearl crystal hair

Body hackle 2: Orange

Over wing: Black buck tail

Hackle 3: Blue

Head: Red