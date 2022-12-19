The Kinermony Killer Fly

Another popular hair wing salmon fly, this time tied flame thrower style. The KK as it is also known is typical of the modern European hair wing patterns. You can also tie it in its original style with an over wing of black Arctic runner.
Materials
Hook: Mustad Heritage DL71UAP #8
Tying thread: Sheer 14/0 Red
Tag: Oval silver tinsel
Rear body: Silver holographic tinsel
Body hackle 1: Yellow
Front body: Black floss
Rib: Silver wire
Wing: Orange, Yellow and black buck tail
Flash: Pearl crystal hair
Body hackle 2: Orange
Over wing: Black buck tail
Hackle 3: Blue
Head: Red