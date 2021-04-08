The Flymen Fishing Co. Show w/ Scotty Davis – Evolution of Fly Tying With Dave Klausmeyer

Dave Klausmeyer has been the editor in chief of Fly Tyer magazine since 1994. He has written numerous books and articles about fly tying, including The Orvis Guide to Beginning Fly Tying, and now does blogs and webcasts about them as well. His tying techniques are well known among fly tyers.

In this show, Scotty and Dave talk about the progression of fly tying, Fly Tyer of the Year, shark fly fishing and more!

You can watch more of the Flymen Fishing Blog at https://flymenfishingcompany.com/blogs/blog