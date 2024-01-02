by Tim Flagler

This rather easy-to-tie nymph is an extremely versatile and effective steelhead pattern. Simply by changing the colors of the materials used, you can produce a wide range of nymphs that steelhead find hard to resist.

Steelhead Nymph Detailed instructions for tying a Steelhead Nymph. Hook: Czech Nymph Hook hook (here a Partridge Patriot), size 10. Thread: 6/0 or 140 Denier, brown. Tail/Wingcase: Pheasant-tail fibers, dyed chartreuse. Abdomen: 6/0 or 140 Denier, fluorescent chartreuse. Rib: Tying thread, brown. Wingcase: Pheasant-tail fibers, dyed chartreuse. Thorax/Legs: SLF Prism Dubbing, caddis green.

Materials

Hook: Czech Nymph Hook hook (here a Partridge Patriot), size 10.

Thread: 6/0 or 140 Denier, brown.

Tail/Wingcase: Pheasant-tail fibers, dyed chartreuse.

Abdomen: 6/0 or 140 Denier, fluorescent chartreuse.

Rib: Tying thread, brown.

Wingcase: Pheasant-tail fibers, dyed chartreuse.

Thorax/Legs: SLF Prism Dubbing, caddis green.