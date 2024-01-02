Steelhead Nymph

by Tim Flagler
This rather easy-to-tie nymph is an extremely versatile and effective steelhead pattern. Simply by changing the colors of the materials used, you can produce a wide range of nymphs that steelhead find hard to resist.
Materials
Hook: Czech Nymph Hook hook (here a Partridge Patriot), size 10.
Thread: 6/0 or 140 Denier, brown.
Tail/Wingcase: Pheasant-tail fibers, dyed chartreuse.
Abdomen: 6/0 or 140 Denier, fluorescent chartreuse.
Rib: Tying thread, brown.
Wingcase: Pheasant-tail fibers, dyed chartreuse.
Thorax/Legs: SLF Prism Dubbing, caddis green.