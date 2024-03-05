by Tim Flagler
I call this fly the SR2 because its primary ingredient is stretch round rib from Wapsi. It’s quick and easy to tie and can be done in a variety of colors and works exceptionally well.
SR2 Nymph
Hook: 3X-heavy grub hook (here, a Fulling Mill FM5115), sizes 12-18.
Bead: Black tungsten bead, 3/32″.
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tails: Chocolate-brown pheasant tail fibers.
Body: Brown Stretch Round Rib, size small.
Wingcase: Pearl saltwater Flashabou, 1/8″.
Thorax/Legs: Dark brown Australian possum dubbing.
Adhesive: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails).
Tools: Plunger-style hackle pliers, dubbing brush, whip-finish tool.
Note: You can tie these in any colors.