by Tim Flagler

I call this fly the SR2 because its primary ingredient is stretch round rib from Wapsi. It’s quick and easy to tie and can be done in a variety of colors and works exceptionally well.

SR2 Nymph No Description

SR2 Nymph

Hook: 3X-heavy grub hook (here, a Fulling Mill FM5115), sizes 12-18.

Bead: Black tungsten bead, 3/32″.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tails: Chocolate-brown pheasant tail fibers.

Body: Brown Stretch Round Rib, size small.

Wingcase: Pearl saltwater Flashabou, 1/8″.

Thorax/Legs: Dark brown Australian possum dubbing.

Adhesive: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails).

Tools: Plunger-style hackle pliers, dubbing brush, whip-finish tool.

Note: You can tie these in any colors.