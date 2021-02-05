Rim Chung Ties the RS2



According to Tim Flagler, “Rim Chung created the pattern we call the RS2 in the 1970s, and since then this fly has developed an extremely loyal following. I believe the main reason for its popularity is that regardless of conditions, place, or time of year, it almost always catches fish.”

There are a number of videos of Rim Chung tying the RS2 online; we found this longer version below. As Flagler notes, “I’ve always had trouble producing the nicely segmented abdomen similar to Mr. Chung’s, so I’ve developed my own technique for creating this part of the fly.”

You can watch Tim Flagler tie his version of the RS2 at www.flytyer.com/the-rs2-and-its-many-variations



