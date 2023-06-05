Pineapple Grenade Pelagic Popper

by Drew Chicone

According to the adage, necessity breeds innovation, and this behemoth popping bug serves as a great example of that. Many moons ago, my pal Oliver White requested that I design some oversized poppers for Oman. He required hooks that were strong enough to endure whatever the Arabian Sea threw at him, but the difficulty was that even an XL Double Barrel Popper could not keep such a heavy hook afloat.

After experimenting for a few days, I discovered the solution! Following the lead of my Tuscan Bunny, I employed spun fettuccine foam to provide additional buoyancy. The addition of a foam collar at the rear of the fly was a simple fix. Moreover, the multiple strips of foam generated extra surface drag, resulting in a bubble trail that big game species go crazy over.

The main issues with most poppers are sinking short strikes and surface sliding. If there isn’t enough resistance at the front of the fly, it won’t push water and create the desired sound. Skating around on the surface can also lead to short strikes or poor hookups. While a longer hook shank can help, it’s more of a bandaid fix. The Pineapple Grenade Popper is designed to avoid these shortcomings while providing sound, resistance, and durability. My Pelagic version of the fly, utilizes an 8/0 Gamakatsu SL12S Big Game hook, which is rugged enough to wrestle anything short of Loch Ness back to the boat.

There are countless color options available when it comes to painting poppers for pelagic species. Nevertheless, I tend to gravitate toward classic color combinations. My absolute favorite combination is pink and red over white, which is commonly referred to as “Bleeding Flamingo.”

Despite its gruesome name, this particular combination has proven to be highly effective for a wide array of species and locations worldwide. I’m also a big fan of using extra large Fluorescent Yellow Doll Eyes whenever possible. From my experience, this simple addition makes a significant difference. If you’ve ever seen underwater photos of baitfish schooled up, you’ll notice that their eyes are the most distinguishable feature.

Though I can’t be certain, I believe that predatory fish tend to focus on or key in on the eyes, especially those with acute vision. The color fluorescent yellow is highly UV reactive, and en though this fly is only underwater for short periods of time when stripped, UV-reactive colors like fluorescent yellow and pink are visible from great distances.

As an avid fly fisherman and devoted fly tier, I find great pleasure in preparing for my trips. A significant part of this preparation involves researching the common prey in the area and the flies that have proven to be effective in the fishery. I spend a considerable amount of time scouring the internet and exchanging ideas with other anglers. As the trip approaches, my excitement grows, and I eagerly tie an abundance of flies far beyond what I actually need.

While most of these flies never make it into the water, I believe it’s always better to be over-prepared than underprepared. Matching the color of the prey on the water is often essential for success, which is why I always pack a few plain white patterns that I can easily color with permanent markers to imitate any prey I encounter on the water.

Materials

Hook: Gamakatsu SL12S, 8/0

Thread: Red Danville 210 Flat Waxed Nylon

Eyes: Florescent Yellow 7.5mm Posted Doll Eyes

Flash: Pearl and Red, Krysta Flash & Flashabou

Tail: White and Pink Bucktail

Collar: White, Pink, and Red Chicone’s Fettuccine Foam

White, 3″ EP Foxy Brush

Body: Extra-Large Surface Seducer Double Barrel Popper & Slider Bodies

Adhesive: Original Gorilla Glue

Miscellaneous: Copic markers; (No. R26 Cadmium Red) and (No. RV23 Pure Pink)

Crystal Clear Krylon Crystal Clear Acrylic Spray Paint

Shallot Bag or Pattern Coloring Patches