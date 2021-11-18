Let’s Talk Turkey

A Collection of Step-By-Steps with a Turkey Twist.
[by Seth Fields]
For fly tyers, turkeys are more than just fine table fare. These gamebirds house a wide repertoire of feathers that are used to tie various patterns both new and old. Below are a few patterns we have published over the years that implement a touch of turkey in their design.
Happy Thanksgiving!
BIOTS
Harrop’s CDC Biot Brown Drake Emerger
by Eric Austin
Hook: 3X-long dry fly hook, size 10.
Thread: Tan 8/0 (70 denier).
Tail: Wood duck flank fibers.
Abdomen: Tannish yellow turkey biot.
Thorax: Tannish yellow dubbing.
Legs: Brown partridge fibers.
Wings: Light brown or natural dun cul de canard.
Tying Harrop’s CDC Biot Brown Drake Emerger
TAIL FEATHERS
EZY Muddler
by Al & Gretchen Beatty
Hook: 4X-long streamer hook, sizes 12 to 2.
Thread: Gray 8/0 or 6/0 (70 or 140 denier).
Body: Danville Nylon Stretch Floss.
Tail: Turkey quill.
Underwing: Squirrel tail fibers.
Wing: Turkey quill.
Body: Flat or embossed gold or silver tinsel.
Gills: Red 8/0 (70 denier) tying thread.
Collar and head: Natural deer body hair.
Tying the EZY Muddler
SNOWIE’S #2 FOR THE BRORA
by Eric Austin
Hook: Partridge CS10/3 or Partridge CS10/1, sizes 4 to 2/0. You may substitute with another brand of classic salmon hook.
Thread: Black and white flat-waxed Nylon, and black non-waxed thread.
Tag: Round silver tinsel and orange floss.
Tail: Golden pheasant crest feather.
Butt: Black peacock herl.
Body: Orange floss and black mohair.
Throat: Guinea fowl feather.
Underwing: Peacock herl tippet feather.
Wing: Slips of red and yellow domestic goose or turkey tail, and golden pheasant tail.
Shoulders: Teal and pintail.
Cheeks: Jungle cock.
Topping: Golden pheasant crest feather.
Horns: Blue-and-yellow macaw.
Tying the Body
Tying the Wing
MARABOU
(YES, MODERN MARABOU COMES FROM TURKEYS)
DETONATOR CRAB
by Drew Chicone
Hook: Gamakatsu SC15 or similar saltwater hook, size 2/0.
Thread: Blue Danville Flat Waxed Nylon 210.
Eyes: Black extra-large EP Crab/ShrimpEyes.
MouthParts and head: Tan Krystal Flash, tan grizzly marabou, and olive Polar Chenille.
Claws: Light brown rabbit Zonker strip.
Body: Mutton snapper–colored EP Fiber 3D, and olive and tan marabou.
Legs: Pumpkin-colored Fly Enhancer Legs.
Adhesive: Clear Cure Goo Hydro and tack-free Flex.
More stuff: Red, orange, and blue permanent markers.