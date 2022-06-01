Kemp’s Magic Fly

This fly tutorial was borrowed from Drew Chicone’s newsletter. You can sign up and get more of his patterns at saltflytying.com.

About Clint Kemp

My family moved to the Bahamas in the mid-1650s from Cornwall, England. We have always been on the sea as far as I can recall. I was born in Nassau and schooled in US Jr. High School in Winter Haven, FL, and college in Chicago. I grew up as a central FL redneck fishing, hunting, and four-wheeling. I received my first fly rod at the age of 12 and began fishing for brim in Winter Haven. I caught my first bonefish at 20, back in Abaco, and can still remember exactly where I was and how it felt.

I’m a father of two wonderful daughters, a former Retail Executive, Cuban Cigar purveyor, consultant, and Minister for 20 years. I took a one-year sabbatical at 46, walked the flats for three months, found my secret soul, and became a guide. I created Secret Soul Fly Fishing Adventures in Nassau. Three years later, along with Vaughn Cochran and partner Dave Byler, I started the Blackfly Lodge in South Abaco. I got married last year to my amazing wife, June. She manages the lodge, and I am the Ambiance Director. I don’t do any social media; June covers that, too.



Capt. Clint Kemp

Managing Partner/Guide/Ambiance Director/Seeker

Background

Thanks for sharing Captain Clint! About 8 years ago, I had been fishing a very difficult white sand flat in Cherokee Sound where fish get a lot of DIY pressure very spooky. I needed a fly that was very lite on entry, sparse, and worked without stripping. This is a very easy pattern to tie and doesn’t take a lot of to fill a box after a long day on the flats. The list of materials required is few but purposefully selected. With just a few turns of the Polar Flash, you can create a perfect translucent body on any size hook you desire. The UV Krystal Flash is key for getting the attention of a preoccupied fish and even the lightest tide is all that is needed to add movement to the fly. Tying the rubber legs on top gives this pattern a little buoyancy and helps it correct to the hook point-up position since it doesn’t have a lot of weight, and last but not least, I believe the black hook emulates the shrimp’s vein.

I have tied this pattern in a variety of colors, and several of my friends have fished it for Reds and other species with fantastic results. With only a few constructs, the pattern can be easily modified for any environment or species that eats shrimp. I have even scaled it up to a size 2 hook and caught several permit on it. It’s sparse, easy to throw, and impacts the water extremely quietly. For tailers and spooky fish it is Kryptonite, just get it in front of them and don’t move it. If the fish aren’t seeing it you can add a little bit of movement, but micro-strips only. No 4-5″ stuff, just tick it once or twice and leave it.