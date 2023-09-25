by Tim Flagler

Here’s a slender golden version of the classic woolly bugger. A golden colored woolly bugger but with relatively short hackle and shiny gold body tied on an extra long hook with a gold bead.

Golden Woolly Bugger Detailed instructions for tying a Golden Woolly Bugger. Recipe: Hook: 6X-long streamer hook (here, a Lightning Strike ST5), size 8. Bead: Gold Cylops bead, 5/32-inch. Weight: Lead-free round wire, .020. Thread: Wood duck or gold, 6/0 or 140-denier. Tails: Ginger marabou. Flash: Gold Holographic Flashabou. Body: Gold tinsel chenille, large.

Golden Woolly Bugger

