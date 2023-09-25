by Tim Flagler
Here’s a slender golden version of the classic woolly bugger. A golden colored woolly bugger but with relatively short hackle and shiny gold body tied on an extra long hook with a gold bead.
Golden Woolly Bugger
Hook: 6X-long streamer hook (here, a Lightning Strike ST5), size 8.
Bead: Gold Cylops bead, 5/32-inch.
Weight: Lead-free round wire, .020.
Adhesive #1: Superglue (here, Fly Tyers Z-Ment).
Thread: Wood duck or gold, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Tails: Ginger marabou.
Flash: Gold Holographic Flashabou.
Body: Gold tinsel chenille, large.
Hackle: Ginger hackle.
Head: Tying thread, colored with black permanent marker.
Adhesive #2: Head cement.
Tools: Whip-finish tool.