“Frazier’s” Bahama Mama

This fly tutorial was borrowed from Drew Chicone's newsletter.

While poking around the ol’ interweb in search of the origin of this fantastic bug, I stumbled upon a Saltwater Sportsman article. To my surprise and delight, this pattern was created by my old friend and former editor of Fly Fishing in Saltwater Magazine, John Frazier. John published my first article many moons ago and is quite the writer and fly tyer himself!

“We’ve all heard the story about the guy poling the boat who gives the angler on the deck one more chance before he graciously steps up and demonstrates “how it’s done.” More often than not when the rod switches hands, the boastful angler catches the fish. Is it luck? Could be,” John said.

“A few years back, I took a trip to Belize armed with every Crazy Charlie variation known to man. With each bonefish encounter, right before I shot the line to make my presentation, I would catch myself thinking, Man, there’s no way that fish is ever going to see this fly. Please find it… please see it. I truly think a lack of confidence in the visual aspect of the flies I was using showed in the overall success of my trip.

“Shortly after, I was on a tying binge preparing for a trip to the Bahamas. Once again, my box was filled to the brim with Charlies, Gotchas, and other classic bonefish patterns. I happened to add some Silly Legs to about a half-dozen of my Charlies to give them a little more presence in the water – and took them fishing.

“Isn’t it funny how much confidence one can have in a fly after catching only one fish on it? After a few more, I had all the confidence in the world in my new Charlie variation, and I saw no reason to switch flies for the duration of my trip. At the end of it, I dubbed the fly the Bahama Mama – after the nearly hallucinogenic rum punch,” John Frazier

About John Frazier

John Frazier has fished ever since he can remember, starting in lakes and ponds and eventually moving into the salt water. He’s currently the community specialist with Simm’s Fishing Products; before that, he spent several years as the editor of Fly Fishing in Salt Waters magazine.

Materials

Hook: Gamakatsu L11S-3H, Sizes 4, 6, and 8

Thread: Fl. Shrimp Pink Danville 210 Flat Waxed Nylon

Wing: Light brown (ginger) rabbit hair trimmed from the hide

Eyes: White Chicone’s Stealth Chain Eyes, Medium 3.2mm

Veil: Fluorescent Shrimp Pink Krystal Flash

Body: Pearl & Orange Flat Diamond Braid

Legs: Crazy Legs Pearl / Fl. Orange Tipped

Misc.: Solarez, Thin, Hard, Formula or Head Cement

Thanks for sharing, John! For more patterns, check out www.saltyflytying.com