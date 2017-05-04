Flymen Fishing Co. – Faux Bucktail Contest



The Faux Bucktail Throwdown.

Since launching our new Fish-Skull Faux Bucktail, we’ve seen more and more photos of amazing flies tied by people like you on social media.

The flies we’ve seen are just the tip of the iceberg, so we’re holding a fly tying contest on Instagram to help you show off your patterns to the world and give you the chance to win grand prizes from Thomas & Thomas Fly Rods, Hareline Dubbin, and Loon Outdoors as well as weekly Flymen prize packs!

It’s easy to enter – tie a fly and snap a picture.

Tie a fly that integrates Fish-Skull Faux Bucktail in some way (Faux Bucktail does not necessarily need to be the primary material) and take a photo of it. Post the photo on Instagram, tag @flymenfishingco, @thomasandthomasflyrods, @harelinedubbin, and @loonoutdoors in your post (make sure you’re following all of us!), and hashtag #FauxBucktailThrowdown2017.

Stay tuned for more prize updates and a chance to win a guided fishing trip courtesy of Flymen Fishing Co., and Fly Tyer magazine!

