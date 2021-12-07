Another video tutorial from Drew Chicone for a quick and easy saltwater shrimp pattern. The Disco Shrimp is a good choice when you need to grab the attention of tailing reds or gator trout. It’s slightly angled gold sequin magnifies pops and sprays water to create quite a disturbance on the surface. The rattle mimicking the shrimp’s horn assists by clicking with every strip. This pattern is light enough to cast effortlessly on lighter rods, and works great on the flats, back bays or anywhere fish eat shrimp.

