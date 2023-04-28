Chicone’s Schooner Squid

by Drew Chicone
I can count on one hand the number of times I have seen a slicked-out ocean while fishing in the Bahamas, but a few years ago, all the planets lined up, and the universe gave me a day on the water that I will never forget.
The cobalt-blue water mirrored the clouds in every direction as far as the eye could see, so we took a break from the bonefish, loaded up the yellowfin, and headed offshore. The boat glided across the ocean’s glasslike surface, and the warm salty air on my face put me in a euphoric trance. Fortunately, I snapped out of my hypnotized state just in time to dodge the flying squid missile that shot toward my head and exploded in a puddle of black gelatinous ink at my feet. I had heard of flying fish but never squid, so I tossed it in the cooler for more research upon our return to Schooner Bay.
The Caribbean reef squid (epioteuthis sepioidea), nicknamed the “flying squid,” are a small species of Cephalod inhabiting the Caribbean Sea and the Floridian coast. What makes them unique is that their fins extend nearly the entire body length and, when undulated rapidly, help them swim at incredible speeds. Combined with muscle contractions in their mantle cavity that creates jet propulsion, these little guys can propel themselves out of the water about 6 feet and fly approximately 30 feet before re-entry … which explains how this Kamakazi calamari ended up in the boat.
Caribbean squid are incredibly prolific in the seas around Abaco and are commonly found in the shallows on turtle grass flats or near reefs. Because of this, they make up a large portion of the diet for countless inshore and offshore species; everything from permit to whales and even some birds devour these delicious little morsels, no breading or marinara required. To evade their predators, squid can change colors, shape, and even texture to match their surroundings using chromatophores in their skin, so their colors vary wildly based on location.
Upon closer inspection, I was amazed at the size and color of the squids’ eyes, so I used their most prominent feature as a starting point when creating a fly to emulate these crafty little creatures. Fluorescent colors like chartreuse and hot pink are automatically UV reactive and can be seen at a great distance underwater. If you have ever seen underwater photos of baitfish schooled up, their eyes are the only distinguishable features. I figured the translucent squid’s abnormally large neon green eyes should be very pronounced, so I chose an extra large chartreuse Pseudo Eye. This eye also provides the fly with some added weight which helps get it down in the water column quickly and proves a natural jigging action when stripped. For shallower fishing applications, two 7.5mm posted doll eyes and a small section of clear plastic tubing can be used to create the same look with less weight.
Although the squid’s legs and tentacles were predominantly clear with purple and caramel-colored accents, its organs were amber-colored and iridesced through its translucent mantle. To replicate this lifelike look, I used Dick Brown’s “inner glow” technique. Instead of brightly colored thread under dubbing, I used rootbeer-colored Polar Chenille enrobed in 1/2” Chocklett’s Body Tubing. When turned inside out, the tubing created a translucent hollow cavity that perfectly emulates the squid’s torpedo shape mantle.
Since the Caribbean reef squid can get up to eight inches long, I choose the Gamakatsu SL12S size 6/0 to build the fly on. Even in larger sizes, this hook is needle-sharp and extremely tough, perfect for larger pelagic species like tuna, billfish, and dorado. The heavier wire won’t straighten if you hook up with a grouper, either. Since squid is on the menu of many species, I tend to tie my offshore files on slightly larger hooks. You never know what might eat it.
When fishing the Schooner fly, I recommend a long and aggressive strip. As I mentioned before, these little guys swim via jet propulsion and can cover water quite quickly when in danger, so don’t be afraid to really get after it with a one or two-handed retrieve. When targeting Mahi, I like the fly to ride higher in the water column, so I opt for a floating line, but for species like grouper and snapper, a sinking line is a better option.
Materials
Hook:Gamakatsu SL12S, 6/0
Thread:Danville 210, Flat Waxed or Flymaster Thread, Chartreuse & Tan
Legs:White Saddle Hackles
Eyes:Extra Large Chartreuse Pseudo Eyes
Flash:UV Purple Kristal Flash
Body:White Saddle Hackles
Root Beer Polar Chenille
Mantle:Clear 1/2” Blane Chocklett’s Body Tubing
Misc.:Loctite Gel Superglue
Solarez Thick Hard Formula
Tan & Purple Permanent Marker