Chicone’s Schooner Squid

by Drew Chicone

I can count on one hand the number of times I have seen a slicked-out ocean while fishing in the Bahamas, but a few years ago, all the planets lined up, and the universe gave me a day on the water that I will never forget.

The cobalt-blue water mirrored the clouds in every direction as far as the eye could see, so we took a break from the bonefish, loaded up the yellowfin, and headed offshore. The boat glided across the ocean’s glasslike surface, and the warm salty air on my face put me in a euphoric trance. Fortunately, I snapped out of my hypnotized state just in time to dodge the flying squid missile that shot toward my head and exploded in a puddle of black gelatinous ink at my feet. I had heard of flying fish but never squid, so I tossed it in the cooler for more research upon our return to Schooner Bay.

The Caribbean reef squid (epioteuthis sepioidea), nicknamed the “flying squid,” are a small species of Cephalod inhabiting the Caribbean Sea and the Floridian coast. What makes them unique is that their fins extend nearly the entire body length and, when undulated rapidly, help them swim at incredible speeds. Combined with muscle contractions in their mantle cavity that creates jet propulsion, these little guys can propel themselves out of the water about 6 feet and fly approximately 30 feet before re-entry … which explains how this Kamakazi calamari ended up in the boat.

Caribbean squid are incredibly prolific in the seas around Abaco and are commonly found in the shallows on turtle grass flats or near reefs. Because of this, they make up a large portion of the diet for countless inshore and offshore species; everything from permit to whales and even some birds devour these delicious little morsels, no breading or marinara required. To evade their predators, squid can change colors, shape, and even texture to match their surroundings using chromatophores in their skin, so their colors vary wildly based on location.

Upon closer inspection, I was amazed at the size and color of the squids’ eyes, so I used their most prominent feature as a starting point when creating a fly to emulate these crafty little creatures. Fluorescent colors like chartreuse and hot pink are automatically UV reactive and can be seen at a great distance underwater. If you have ever seen underwater photos of baitfish schooled up, their eyes are the only distinguishable features. I figured the translucent squid’s abnormally large neon green eyes should be very pronounced, so I chose an extra large chartreuse Pseudo Eye. This eye also provides the fly with some added weight which helps get it down in the water column quickly and proves a natural jigging action when stripped. For shallower fishing applications, two 7.5mm posted doll eyes and a small section of clear plastic tubing can be used to create the same look with less weight.

Although the squid’s legs and tentacles were predominantly clear with purple and caramel-colored accents, its organs were amber-colored and iridesced through its translucent mantle. To replicate this lifelike look, I used Dick Brown’s “inner glow” technique. Instead of brightly colored thread under dubbing, I used rootbeer-colored Polar Chenille enrobed in 1/2” Chocklett’s Body Tubing. When turned inside out, the tubing created a translucent hollow cavity that perfectly emulates the squid’s torpedo shape mantle.

Since the Caribbean reef squid can get up to eight inches long, I choose the Gamakatsu SL12S size 6/0 to build the fly on. Even in larger sizes, this hook is needle-sharp and extremely tough, perfect for larger pelagic species like tuna, billfish, and dorado. The heavier wire won’t straighten if you hook up with a grouper, either. Since squid is on the menu of many species, I tend to tie my offshore files on slightly larger hooks. You never know what might eat it.

When fishing the Schooner fly, I recommend a long and aggressive strip. As I mentioned before, these little guys swim via jet propulsion and can cover water quite quickly when in danger, so don’t be afraid to really get after it with a one or two-handed retrieve. When targeting Mahi, I like the fly to ride higher in the water column, so I opt for a floating line, but for species like grouper and snapper, a sinking line is a better option.

Materials

Hook:Gamakatsu SL12S, 6/0

Thread:Danville 210, Flat Waxed or Flymaster Thread, Chartreuse & Tan

Legs:White Saddle Hackles

Eyes:Extra Large Chartreuse Pseudo Eyes

Flash:UV Purple Kristal Flash

Body:White Saddle Hackles

Root Beer Polar Chenille

Mantle:Clear 1/2” Blane Chocklett’s Body Tubing

Misc.:Loctite Gel Superglue

Solarez Thick Hard Formula

Tan & Purple Permanent Marker

Step 1: Start the thread at the hook’s point, and wrap back until you reach the bend. The thread should hang between the barb and the point of the hook.

Step 2: From a whole saddle or pack schlappen or premium stung saddle hackles (3.5” to 4”), select eight broad, white, webby feathers that are approximately the same length. Trim away the woody portion of the quill behind the marabou where the feather becomes thick and position the feather on the near side of the hook, with the concave side facing you. The additional seven feathers will be splayed around the shank.



*** Tying Notes ***

“Webby” refers to feathers with long barbs and marabou near the woody end of the rachis or quill. Fuller barbs and marabou will give your flies a wider profile and a better taper to the fly’s body. The marabou also adds lifelike movement to the pattern when stripped or stationary.



“Splayed” means that the feathers are positioned on the hook shank, so the convex sides of the feathers are facing each other. When wet, the feathers separate and appear to “kick” when stripped.

Step 3: Repeat step 2, and tie in the rest of the feathers around the hook’s shank. Don’t worry if the tips of the feathers don’t line up, but do your best to space them evenly all the way around, with the convex side of the feather against the hook shank.

Step 4: Double over the thread or four strands of UV Krystal Flash and tie in on top of the thread. Position each half of the flash evenly over each side of the hook shank and secure it with several tight wraps.

Step 5: Step cut the strands of flash. (Trim at different lengths). Staggering the lengths takes a little longer, but it will give the fly a more natural look in the water. What you see glitter in the water are the tips of the flash, so you want to spread out the distance between cuts.

Step 6: Select a large white saddle hackle with lots of webbie barbs at the base or butt end of the feather. The barbs of the feathers should be slightly longer than the hook gap, so when the saddle is palmered, the hook’s point is just covered by the tips of the barbs.



Hold the saddle by its middle in your non-dominant hand and by the butt end in your dominant hand. Bend the butt end of the feather until it starts to bend easily. This is the transition point in the feather, where it switches from stiff to pliable. Trim away the woody portion of the feathers quill but try to keep as many of the webby barbs at the base as possible. Removing the brittle part of the feather will ensure that it palmers easily and does not split or crack. The webby barbs keep the fly from sinking rapidly and help maintain the fly’s wide profile.

Step 7: Tie in the trimmed end of the large white saddle on top of the hook shank directly in front of the other feathers.

Step 8: Directly in front of the thread ball and hooks point, tie in the dumbbell eyes with a series of tight figure-eight and donut wraps. Less is not more here, so don’t be shy to give it a few extra wraps. We want the chartreuse color from the eyes and thread to be visible underneath the additional body/mantle materials. Once secure, position the thread behind the dumbbell eyes.

Step 9: Palmer the feather forward, stroking the barbs backward with each consecutive wrap. Do your best not to trap any of the plume’s barbs as you wind forward. Make 4 to 5 turns until you reach the back of the dumbbell eyes, tie off the feather, and cut away the excess tip.