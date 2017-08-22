The Upside-Down Blue-Winged Olive

[by Al and Gretchen Beatty]
Blue-winged olive females dive under the water to deposit their eggs on or near the bottom. Many people may not realize it, but the males also swim with the females, perhaps sacrificing themselves to the fish to give the females time to lay their eggs. Many years ago, Gary LaFontaine told us that BWOs often take small bubbles of air with them on these underwater excursions. We add the Flash Loop tail to simulate an air bubble, and also add nontraditional eyes to cause the fly to drop faster in the water column.
Upside-Down Blue-Winged Olive
Hook: Regular wet fly hook, sizes 18 to 8.
Thread: Olive 6/0 (70 denier).
Tail: Pearl Krystal Flash.
Weight: Nontoxic wire.
Body: Olive dubbing.
Rib: Pearl Krystal Flash
Hackle: Blue dun.
Wing: Blue dun hackle tip.
Eyes: Black bead chain.
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the world's only magazine devoted exclusively to the art of tying flies for all species of fresh and saltwater game fish.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription