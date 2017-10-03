Tying a Perfect Humpy

Humpy Hook: Tiemco TMC101 or a similar hook, sizes 16 to 8.

Thread: Yellow 6/0 (140 denier). Use size 8/0 (70 denier) thread for tying really small Humpies.

Tail: Elk hair is preferred, but you may substitute deer hair.

Body: Tying thread.

Back: Elk hair (preferred) or deer hair. Use 2-millimeter- thick tan or gray closed-cell foam for the Cheater’s Humpy.

Wing: The hair used to form the back on the traditional version of the Humpy, or 2-millimeter-thick yellow closed-cell foam for the Cheater’s Humpy.

Hackle: Mixed brown and grizzly, dun, or dun mixed with your choice of color

I’ve fished many variations of the Humpy. Perhaps you’ve seen Royal Humpies; they’re tied with red rather than yellow thread. Solid black or brown-and-black flies are winners in smaller sizes. Oddly, a bright green-bodied variation can be effective late in the season. On the whole, Humpies answer well on far too many occasions to be left behind!

Bill “Bugs” Logan writes and ties flies with a panache all his own. He submitted this recipe a couple of days before winging off to his cabin in Norway. Ah, the life of an artist! When he’s not out knocking about a trout stream, waving a dainty rod and casting flies, you’ll find him in his studio in New Jersey. For more information about Bill’s fine art, go to his website, www.billloganart.com.

