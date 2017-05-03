Fly Tying 0

The Year of the Cicada

By · On May 3, 2017


This year, all over the southeastern US, cicadas will be hatching in full force. The hatch will be particularly epic in some of the prime trout fishing areas at the junction of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. While you might not live or fish close to this area, chances are that no matter where you live, cicadas are on the menu. Here is a list of our favorite cicada fly patterns on the web. Happy tying!


