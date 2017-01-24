Steve Dally’s 5th Annual “Streamer Lovefest”



Streamer junkies unite! The town of Cotter, Arkansas is soon to get a population boost—however temporary—as people converge on this sleepy town on the White River for a one-of-a-kind event. The 5th Annual Streamer Lovefest will be kicking off on January 28th, and will feature the likes of Kelly Galloup (Galloup’s Slide Inn), and several professional tiers from around the country. If the event title doesn’t say enough, this event is all about big streamers, BBQ, and—with most things White River—BIG BROWN TROUT!

For more info on this event go to ozarkflyfisherjournal/streamer-lovefest / theozarkflyfisher.com.

