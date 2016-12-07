How To Fish a Soft Hackle



RIO has introduced a series of 12 instructional videos to help educate anglers on essential fly fishing skills. The videos will cover such fundamentals as casts, gear, rigging, tactics, and techniques. There are currently an introduction and one full video in the series, which will offer a new episode at the beginning of each month. The first installment features RIO spokesman Simon Gawesworth demonstrating the virtues of soft-hackle flies, one of the most traditional and effective of fly fishing techniques.

You can also watch more RIO videos and tutorials on their RIO TV webpage.

