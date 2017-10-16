

The fishing and tourism industry in the Florida Keys took a big hit during Hurricane Irma. Currently, many of the state’s best charter guides and captains sit idly by, without clientele to fill their boats. You can help out the local economy and get these guides back on the water by booking a trip now.

Learn more about the fishing opportunities and general news from The Return to the Keys group at www.facebook.com/thereturntothekeys.

There will also be a fishing tournament help to benefit the Guides Trust Foundation‘s Irma Relief Foundation.

Labeled, “A 1-day fishing tournament on Saturday, October 28, 2017, with a damn good party likely breaking out on the 27th and 28th!” This opportunity will help benefit the local charter economy and help get guides back to work.



