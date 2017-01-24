Modern Nymphing: Sighter vs. Indicator

There has been a lot of talk lately about the benefits of euro-nymphing over the typical strike-indicator rig nymph fishing. One reason for all of this recent buzz is the upcoming release of the much anticipated film Modern Nymphing – European Inspired Techniques. The following video is just a small excerpt of some of the footage, skills, and technique exlpained within the full-length film (1hour 23 minutes).
For more info on Modern Nymphing – European Inspired Techniques go to www.tacticalflyfisher.com.
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the world's only magazine devoted exclusively to the art of tying flies for all species of fresh and saltwater game fish.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription