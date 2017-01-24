Modern Nymphing: Sighter vs. Indicator



There has been a lot of talk lately about the benefits of euro-nymphing over the typical strike-indicator rig nymph fishing. One reason for all of this recent buzz is the upcoming release of the much anticipated film Modern Nymphing – European Inspired Techniques. The following video is just a small excerpt of some of the footage, skills, and technique exlpained within the full-length film (1hour 23 minutes).

For more info on Modern Nymphing – European Inspired Techniques go to www.tacticalflyfisher.com.

