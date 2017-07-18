Technique 0

Making Catskill-Style Wings: The Light Cahill

By · On July 18, 2017

Light Cahill

Hook: Tiemco TMC100BL or a similar dry fly hook, size 16.
Thread: Tan 8/0 (70 denier).
Tail: Light ginger or cream coq de Leon or spade hackle fibers.
Wings: Wood duck flank fibers.
Abdomen: Light Cahill, light ginger, or cream dry fly dubbing.
Hackle: Light ginger or cream neck hackle to match the tail.

Tying the Light Cahill

Eric Austin is a true master fly tier. He makes all manner of classic patterns, and is an expert at creating patterns for real-world fishing situations. He also has one of the most informative websites you will ever enjoy, www.traditionalflies.com. Eric lives in Ohio.

You Might Also Like