Making Catskill-Style Wings: The Light Cahill

Light Cahill
Hook: Tiemco TMC100BL or a similar dry fly hook, size 16.
Thread: Tan 8/0 (70 denier).
Tail: Light ginger or cream coq de Leon or spade hackle fibers.
Wings: Wood duck flank fibers.
Abdomen: Light Cahill, light ginger, or cream dry fly dubbing.
Hackle: Light ginger or cream neck hackle to match the tail.
Tying the Light Cahill
Eric Austin is a true master fly tier. He makes all manner of classic patterns, and is an expert at creating patterns for real-world fishing situations. He also has one of the most informative websites you will ever enjoy, www.traditionalflies.com. Eric lives in Ohio.
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the world's only magazine devoted exclusively to the art of tying flies for all species of fresh and saltwater game fish.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription