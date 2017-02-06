Little Mo’ Fly Fishing Expo – Dates & Info

(from www.littlemissouriflyfishing.com)

Little Missouri Fly Fishing

The “Fifteenth Ever”

Little Mo’ Fly Fishing Festival

February 17-19, 2017

President’s Day weekend!

A little later than usual this time!

Let’s have another great time in 2017!

I hope we can continue to reach new folks every year as well as seeing the return of all of the Usual Suspects mentioned below!

Folks give a listen to AGFC’s Little Mo’ Biologist Christy Graham (formerly Kitterman!) >>>>>

The Usual Suspects:

Johnny McJunkins – Mineral Springs, AR

Larry Offner – Baton Rouge, LA

Dick Waldrep – New Boston, TX

Eddie Driskill – Shreveport, LA

David Chin – West Monroe, LA

Rex White – Stonewall, LA

Gordon Shaw – Shreveport, LA

Don Lawler – Shreveport, LA

Paul Lawler – Shreveport, LA

Typical activities for 2017:

Christy Graham, AGFC Trout Program Biologist – the usual River Entomology study, and Knots & Leaders & Stuff!

Looking to have several programs and all the fly tiers we can fit into the room once again! I’ll be getting the word out as to exactly what we’re going to be having as I find out and set a schedule soon!

The Fifteenth Ever Little Mo’ Fly Fishing Festival remains at the Murfreesboro Municipal Building – that’s one block east of the Pike County Court House Square on Main Street. Circle around the Court House and turn right after Hawkins Variety Store.

President’s Day Weekend 2017! February 17-19th!

Accommodations:

See all the current lodging listings at Murfreesboro ARK.com

For those wishing to camp out…

Dynamite Hill and Parker Creek Corps campgrounds near Narrows Dam – electricity and hot showers!

And The Crater of Diamonds State Park on the south side of M’boro – also electricity and hot showers!

American Heritage Inn – 870-285-2131 – 705 North Washington

Diamond John’s Riverside Retreat – 870-285-4027 – 81 Roy Rd

Diamond Oaks Inn B&B – 870-285-1535 – 1701 South Washington

Diamonds Old West Cabins – 870-245-8433

Little Shamrock Motel – 870-285-2342 – 919 North Washington

Miner’s Rock Shop and Camp – 870-285-2722 – 2235 HWY 301 South

Morning Star Retreat – 870-925-0983

Murfreesboro R.V. Park – 870-285-4058

Queen of Diamonds Inn – 870-285-3105 – 318 North Washington

SWAHA Lodge – 870-285-2272 – 205 Dynamite Hill Rd

The Old Factory Getaway Cabin – 972-529-2470 or 214-957-0454 – at the Factory Site

Mark Wiley’s Little Missouri Fly Fishing Cottage – 870-904-0733 – Hwy 19 and Factory Site Rd

Neal Fletcher’s Li’l Red Cabin near Riverside – (903) 826-5434

The White Oak Creek Cabin – near the Factory Site

We collect a very minimal registration fee of $5 per person or just $10 for the whole family. I want to keep that cost low but there are things I have to cover after all! There’s also the $5 “Can You Take It” casting Clinic on Sunday morning – 10:00!

See you all there!!!

