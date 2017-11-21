Let’s Talk Turkey

A Collection of Step-By-Steps with a Turkey Twist.

[by Seth Fields]

For fly tyers, turkeys are more than just fine table fare. These gamebirds house a wide repertoire of feathers that are used to tie various patterns both new and old. Below are a few patterns we have published over the years that implement a touch of turkey in their design.

Happy Thanksgiving!

BIOTS

Harrop’s CDC Biot Brown Drake Emerger by Eric Austin Hook: 3X-long dry fly hook, size 10.

Thread: Tan 8/0 (70 denier).

Tail: Wood duck flank fibers.

Abdomen: Tannish yellow turkey biot.

Thorax: Tannish yellow dubbing.

Legs: Brown partridge fibers.

Wings: Light brown or natural dun cul de canard.

Tying Harrop’s CDC Biot Brown Drake Emerger

TAIL FEATHERS

EZY Muddler by Al & Gretchen Beatty Hook: 4X-long streamer hook, sizes 12 to 2.

Thread: Gray 8/0 or 6/0 (70 or 140 denier).

Body: Danville Nylon Stretch Floss.

Tail: Turkey quill.

Underwing: Squirrel tail fibers.

Wing: Turkey quill.

Body: Flat or embossed gold or silver tinsel.

Gills: Red 8/0 (70 denier) tying thread.

Collar and head: Natural deer body hair.

Tying the EZY Muddler

SNOWIE’S #2 FOR THE BRORA by Eric Austin Hook: Partridge CS10/3 or Partridge CS10/1, sizes 4 to 2/0. You may substitute with another brand of classic salmon hook.

Thread: Black and white flat-waxed Nylon, and black non-waxed thread.

Tag: Round silver tinsel and orange floss.

Tail: Golden pheasant crest feather.

Butt: Black peacock herl.

Body: Orange floss and black mohair.

Throat: Guinea fowl feather.

Underwing: Peacock herl tippet feather.

Wing: Slips of red and yellow domestic goose or turkey tail, and golden pheasant tail.

Shoulders: Teal and pintail.

Cheeks: Jungle cock.

Topping: Golden pheasant crest feather.

Horns: Blue-and-yellow macaw.

Tying the Body

Tying the Wing

MARABOU (YES, MODERN MARABOU COMES FROM TURKEYS)

DETONATOR CRAB by Drew Chicone Hook: Gamakatsu SC15 or similar saltwater hook, size 2/0.

Thread: Blue Danville Flat Waxed Nylon 210.

Eyes: Black extra-large EP Crab/ShrimpEyes.

MouthParts and head: Tan Krystal Flash, tan grizzly marabou, and olive Polar Chenille.

Claws: Light brown rabbit Zonker strip.

Body: Mutton snapper–colored EP Fiber 3D, and olive and tan marabou.

Legs: Pumpkin-colored Fly Enhancer Legs.

Adhesive: Clear Cure Goo Hydro and tack-free Flex.

More stuff: Red, orange, and blue permanent markers.

Tying the Head

Making the Claws

Tying the Body