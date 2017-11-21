Let’s Talk Turkey

A Collection of Step-By-Steps with a Turkey Twist.
[by Seth Fields]
For fly tyers, turkeys are more than just fine table fare. These gamebirds house a wide repertoire of feathers that are used to tie various patterns both new and old. Below are a few patterns we have published over the years that implement a touch of turkey in their design.
Happy Thanksgiving!
BIOTS
Harrop’s CDC Biot Brown Drake Emerger
by Eric Austin
Hook: 3X-long dry fly hook, size 10.
Thread: Tan 8/0 (70 denier).
Tail: Wood duck flank fibers.
Abdomen: Tannish yellow turkey biot.
Thorax: Tannish yellow dubbing.
Legs: Brown partridge fibers.
Wings: Light brown or natural dun cul de canard.
Tying Harrop’s CDC Biot Brown Drake Emerger
TAIL FEATHERS
EZY Muddler
by Al & Gretchen Beatty
Hook: 4X-long streamer hook, sizes 12 to 2.
Thread: Gray 8/0 or 6/0 (70 or 140 denier).
Body: Danville Nylon Stretch Floss.
Tail: Turkey quill.
Underwing: Squirrel tail fibers.
Wing: Turkey quill.
Body: Flat or embossed gold or silver tinsel.
Gills: Red 8/0 (70 denier) tying thread.
Collar and head: Natural deer body hair.
Tying the EZY Muddler
SNOWIE’S #2 FOR THE BRORA
by Eric Austin
Hook: Partridge CS10/3 or Partridge CS10/1, sizes 4 to 2/0. You may substitute with another brand of classic salmon hook.
Thread: Black and white flat-waxed Nylon, and black non-waxed thread.
Tag: Round silver tinsel and orange floss.
Tail: Golden pheasant crest feather.
Butt: Black peacock herl.
Body: Orange floss and black mohair.
Throat: Guinea fowl feather.
Underwing: Peacock herl tippet feather.
Wing: Slips of red and yellow domestic goose or turkey tail, and golden pheasant tail.
Shoulders: Teal and pintail.
Cheeks: Jungle cock.
Topping: Golden pheasant crest feather.
Horns: Blue-and-yellow macaw.
Tying the Body
Tying the Wing
MARABOU
(YES, MODERN MARABOU COMES FROM TURKEYS)
DETONATOR CRAB
by Drew Chicone
Hook: Gamakatsu SC15 or similar saltwater hook, size 2/0.
Thread: Blue Danville Flat Waxed Nylon 210.
Eyes: Black extra-large EP Crab/ShrimpEyes.
MouthParts and head: Tan Krystal Flash, tan grizzly marabou, and olive Polar Chenille.
Claws: Light brown rabbit Zonker strip.
Body: Mutton snapper–colored EP Fiber 3D, and olive and tan marabou.
Legs: Pumpkin-colored Fly Enhancer Legs.
Adhesive: Clear Cure Goo Hydro and tack-free Flex.
More stuff: Red, orange, and blue permanent markers.
Tying the Head
Making the Claws
Tying the Body
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the world's only magazine devoted exclusively to the art of tying flies for all species of fresh and saltwater game fish.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription