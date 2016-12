In this second episode of RIO’s “How To” series, titled “How to Set The Hook” RIO’s marketing guru,Russ Miller explains how to set the hook in several different situations. As simple as it may sound, the principles of setting the hook can be different from one fishing style to the next. Whether you’re fishing dry flies and nymphs, or fishing wetflies and streamers, learn the correct way to set the hook and ultimately land more fish.