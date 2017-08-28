Fly Fishing Film Tour – Athens, GA





The F3T is back!

This year, the party kicks off in Athens, Georgia and Fly Tyer magazine will be there to give away some free goods and enjoy the show. If you live in Georgia, mark your calendars for September 19th, and come have a beer with us and Blue Ridge Fly Fishing Co., at the Georgia Theatre and watch some of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

More info at flyfilmtour.com



