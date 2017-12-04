Destination Articulation Fly Tying Contest



(from flymenfishingcompany.com)

Thread your bobbins.

We love tying articulated flies and if you ask us, winter is one of the best times of year to whip them up at the vise. We’ve seen more and more photos on social media of amazing articulated flies tied by tyers like you with shanks from the Flymen Articulated Shank family.

The flies we’ve seen are just the tip of the iceberg, so we’re holding a fly tying contest on Instagram to help you show off your patterns to the world and give you the chance to win grand prizes from Renzetti, Taylor Fly Fishing, and Ahrex Hooks as well as weekly Flymen prize packs!

Orvis had to get in on the fun as well. If you take part in voting in the final round to decide the winner you’ll have the chance to win a Helios3 Fly Rod!

It’s easy to enter – tie a fly and snap a picture.