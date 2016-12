What do you do when you come across a few trophy-sized New Zealand brown trout feeding and leaping out of the water for damsel flies? If your Simon Perkins of Orvis, you film it of course, and then hope you have a few damsel patterns in your fly box.

You might want to watch this one a few times.

For more Sharptail Media video check out their Vimeo page, vimeo.com/sharptailmedia.