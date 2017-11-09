BTT Symposium Features Fly Tyer Drew Chicone

Watch Drew Chicone Tie Flies in Person this weekend at the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust Sixth International Science Symposium on Friday and Saturday (November 10 and 11, 2017) at the Bonaventure Resort and Spa in Weston, Florida. Drew Chicone will be one of the featured fly tiers at the event and will be showcasing an advanced copy of his new book series.

“Whether it’s camaraderie, creativity, art—or simply a device to catch more fish—people are passionate about tying flies for a lot of different reasons. For me, it’s all those reasons and more. Tying is an important part of my daily routine. And teaching others the art of fly tying is one of my favorite activities.”

~Drew Chicone

For a full symposium schedule go to bonefishtarpontrust.org or telephone: 786-618-9479. For more info on Drew’s fly tying books go to saltyflytying.com.