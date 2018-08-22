This American Life Podcast – “The Feather Heist”

Prologue
After hearing about the heist, Kirk Wallace Johnson gets sucked into the feather underground. He ends up discovering things that the people in charge of the theft investigation didn’t. Kirk’s book about the heist is called “The Feather Thief.” (7 minutes)
The Flautist
Edwin’s life in a rarified world of flutes and feathers. (5 minutes)
The Museum
Edwin visits a branch of Britain’s Natural History Museum in a little town called Tring. (3 1/2 minutes)
The Heist
The detective on the case takes Kirk to the crime scene. (6 minutes)
The Investigation
The police track Edwin down after a fly-tier turns in a tip. (6 1/2 minutes)
The Suspect
Kirk wonders if Edwin has a sidekick who helped him the night of the Tring heist. (5 minutes)
Oslo
In Norway, Kirk tracks down fugitive feathers. (16 minutes)
