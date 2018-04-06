2018 Chica de Mayo

10th Annual Chica De Mayo – Women’s Fly Fishing Event

Saturday, May 5th

1:00 – 3:00: Educational Clinics at The River’s Edge West

3:00 – 4:00: Program & Speakers at SIMMS Fly Fishing Products

4:00 – 5:00: Networking & Cocktail Party at SIMMS Fly Fishing Products Lobby

Hey Ladies – it’s almost time for the largest women’s fly fishing event in Montana, the United States, and well, probably the world! The River’s Edge and Simms Fishing Products are hosting the 10th Annual Chica de Mayo! This ladies fly fishing event will be held at The River’s Edge WEST and Simms Fishing Products (see schedule). Leave the guys at the river and come out for a fun day designed just for you! This year, we’re offering several fantastic educational clinics for you to learn, ask questions, and fine-tune your fly fishing skills. These clinics will be hosted by some of the best in the field and of course, there will be incentives for your participation.

We are also thrilled to welcome Paula Shearer from PS On The Fly as a guest speaker. Paula is an angler and guide on the Bow River and Southern Alberta streams, and an ambassador for several fly fishing companies. Paula will share her unique journey into guiding fly fishing. We will also hear from Bozeman-based writer and editor, Sarah Grigg. Sarah is passionate about the craft of outdoor communication and how women in fly fishing (and any realm, really) can define their own terms for success.

The Casting for Recovery Crew and The Pink Drift boat will be on hand and there will be some great opportunities to fundraise for this important cause. Did we mention there will be fantastic prizes, plenty of fun, and a cocktail party to round out the day? So, grab a girlfriend and come hang out with some fun and fishy women! #chicademayo

For more information call The River’s Edge at 406.586.5373 or 406.284.2401.

The River’s Edge West is located at 59 North Star Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Simms Fishing Products is located at 177 Garden Dr, Bozeman MT 59718